CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.03. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CNB Financial by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.