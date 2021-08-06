Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

