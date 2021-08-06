Craig Hallum Raises Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target to $12.00

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

