Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 205,689 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

