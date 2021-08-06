Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $103.10

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.10, but opened at $98.89. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 10,918 shares.
NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
