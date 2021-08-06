Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $103.10

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.10, but opened at $98.89. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 10,918 shares.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

