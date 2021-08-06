Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Up 6.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.69. Approximately 5,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 721,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

