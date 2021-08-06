Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.95. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 11,467 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

