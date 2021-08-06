Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.29. 151,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.90. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$19.14 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.