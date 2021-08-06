Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,378. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

