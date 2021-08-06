Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,895. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$677.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

