Wedbush Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $153.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.23.

Zillow Group stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.42, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

