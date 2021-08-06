National Bankshares Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.13.

INE stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.02. 135,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

