Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Down to $233.74

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $233.74, but opened at $218.73. Universal Display shares last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 2,711 shares trading hands.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $90,508,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

