MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,381. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

