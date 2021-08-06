Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SAP traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,884. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.85 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The company has a market cap of C$15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.03.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

