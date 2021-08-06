Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
SAP traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,884. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.85 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The company has a market cap of C$15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.03.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
