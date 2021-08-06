Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZZZ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

ZZZ stock traded down C$1.24 on Thursday, reaching C$32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.16. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

