Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.96. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $9,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

