Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Price Target to $6.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 11,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $280.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.