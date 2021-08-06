Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,114 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $71.68 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

