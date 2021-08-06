Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.