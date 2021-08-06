Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $594.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

