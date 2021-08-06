DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

DXPE opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $614.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

