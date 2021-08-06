Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

