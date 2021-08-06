Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

