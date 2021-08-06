Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $255.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

