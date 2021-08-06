Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 3,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

