Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

