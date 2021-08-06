Eukles Asset Management Invests $96,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. United Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $150.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.