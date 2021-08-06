$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Workday stock opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of -332.39 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

