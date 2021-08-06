Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.