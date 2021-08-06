Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

