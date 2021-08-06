Cowen Boosts DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target to $24.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of DSPG opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a P/E ratio of -74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

