Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$12.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

