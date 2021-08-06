Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $355.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

