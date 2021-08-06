stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00114095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00147416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,824.58 or 0.99825618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.00826222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

