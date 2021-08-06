Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

  • 8/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/29/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.
  • 7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
  • 7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
  • 7/27/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
  • 7/2/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 6/29/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
  • 6/29/2021 –
  • 6/29/2021 –
  • 6/28/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.
  • 6/22/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.
  • 6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,647 ($34.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,772.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,393.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.