Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for British American Tobacco (BATS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

8/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/29/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/29/2021 –

6/29/2021 –

6/28/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,647 ($34.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,772.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Get British American Tobacco plc alerts:

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,393.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.