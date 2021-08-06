Head to Head Review: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) versus Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeneLink and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centogene $146.64 million 1.53 -$24.49 million ($1.17) -9.64

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Risk and Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centogene has a beta of -2.14, indicating that its stock price is 314% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GeneLink and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00

Centogene has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than GeneLink.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Centogene -9.23% -29.84% -13.19%

Summary

GeneLink beats Centogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

