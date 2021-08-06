Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.90, but opened at $104.90. Appian shares last traded at $106.86, with a volume of 4,563 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at $13,388,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

