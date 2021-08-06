Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $43.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 8,781 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

