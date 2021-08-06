MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $878,102.48 and $396.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00056663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00900597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043068 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.