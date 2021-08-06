Anyswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.15 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $43.69 million and $4.15 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00114095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00147416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,824.58 or 0.99825618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.00826222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.