Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Worldline alerts:

OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 166,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95. Worldline has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.