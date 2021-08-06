Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 166,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95. Worldline has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

