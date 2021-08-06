Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

