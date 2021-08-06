Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,122. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.38. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

