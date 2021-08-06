Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post $1.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $2.03. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

