Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $43.95. 736,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

