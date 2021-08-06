DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $64,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.09. 8,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $387.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

