Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,288 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Colfax worth $86,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $4,381,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.99. 9,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.