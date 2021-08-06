Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $115,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.62. 1,207,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

