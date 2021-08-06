Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €151.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.00 ($152.94).

Airbus stock traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €116.64 ($137.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of €111.11.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

